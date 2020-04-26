The NBA Draft 2020 continues to take shape. Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, players continue to present themselves with the intention of making the final leap to the world’s highest basketball competition. The last of them has been Corey Kispert, a player from the University of Gonzaga, who has confirmed the news through his social networks.

Kispert has averaged in his last season with Gonzaga a total of 13.9 points per game, scoring 78 triples with a hit rate of 43.8%. Experts project the 21-year-old player in the middle of the second round of the Draft, that is, over the area of ​​pick 45.

Dream chasing pic.twitter.com/NSMNmaM9lW – Corey Kispert (@corey_kispert) April 23, 2020

