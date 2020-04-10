He is one of the most charismatic commentators on WWE, but previously, Corey Graves has been a wrestler at Vince McMahon’s company. He began his career with the name of Sterling James, who in 2006 had a fight alongside CM Punk facing the Shane Twins. Got itr NXT tag team champion alongside Adrian Neville, currently known as PAC at AEW.

Nevertheless, he suffered two bruises which gradually took him away from the ring. In 2014, at the NXT pre-show Take Over Revolution, Corey Graves came out to the ring to say goodbye to the fans, announcing his definitive retirement from the ring.

Edge, your source of inspiration

As we already know, Category R superstar Edge returned to WWE after 9 years of inactivity. In 2011, Edge shocked everyone when he announced his retirement at a WWE Raw show after doctors advised him not to continue fighting. The problems Edge presented at the time were the ones that made Corey Graves leave the ring. The current WWE commentator spoke on his After the Bell podcast about a return to the ring after seeing how Edge managed to do it. These were his words:

¨After watching the Edge documentary on WWE 24, it honestly motivated me a lot. As I watched, I thought, “Uncle, I live in Pittsburgh right now, I should look for Dr. Maroon.” It made me want to do it again. I don’t know if this could be possible, but honestly it’s been planning in my brain for a while now. “

Corey Graves seems highly motivated to return to fight in WWE. However, it all depends on whether the doctors will discharge you to do so. Would you like to see Corey Graves fight again? Give us your opinion in the comments.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.