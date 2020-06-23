The veteran forward Corey Brewer, a free agent right now, is going to sign with Sacramento Kings during the NBA transfer window, the last franchise he belonged to, and with which he played 24 games last season (averaging 4.1 points in 14.7 minutes of game duels). He had multiple offers on the table.

