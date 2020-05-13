Corentin Moutet He is the last tennis player to join in recounting his experiences in the ‘Behind the racquet’ project. His is not a story of overcoming in the most critical sense but an interesting story, outlined from the particularities that it has to highlight in a deprote that requires you from very early to separate from your closest ties, your security spaces, to leave the home and grow, in every way, on your own. An early adult stage.

“I left my parents’ house in the center of Paris, when I was 12 years old, to train in the south of France,” begins the French player. “It was a difficult decision, although I wanted to go, I needed my parents but I decided to be without them. I did not know how to cook or clean, but I learned. I have always been part of the federation. I knew that was where I had to play to practice with the best players There is less focus on school and more on tennis.

– First he found the discrepancy with his parents.

“I knew that tennis was made for me from the beginning, but I didn’t know how difficult it would be to be away from home. My parents understood it but did not agree with the decision. They told me that I was too young, that I could find ways to play closer to home. “

– A serious injury, in addition, complicated everything.

“The team around me convinced them that this was the best option. The first months were not good. In just a few weeks I broke my leg, I could not train. These days were a long time, at school, away from my parents I didn’t know what to do. I had to stay there to build relationships with everyone because if I went home and then returned I would have lost that time. It was unfortunate. “

– What most marked your stay in the French Federation.

“Once you finally leave the federation and need your own team, they will help you be a better person. I learned from my mistakes during my time in the federation. When I needed to be the leader of my own team, I became more mature in and out. off the court. I learned to respect not only the players and the team around me, but to respect my family more. When you have your own home you are no longer with your parents, you learn to make every second count. You don’t have time for negative moments, just good vibes. “

– Tennis forced Moutet, and others like him, to solve things for oneself

“As a tennis player, you learn to be an adult faster than normal. When you play Futures at 16 or 17, you mainly play against adults, for money. You see what it is to be an adult from the beginning. You are” working “From a young age. Other people don’t really start working until around 24/25. They deal with adult issues later. At first you feel the pressure to win games to pay yourself and your team. You need winning to continue. Tennis has taught me a lot about myself. You are alone out there and you have to figure it out yourself. “

