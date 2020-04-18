French tennis player Corentin Moutet He gave an interview to the official website of the ATP, where he talked about his beginnings in the tennis world and how difficult it was when he saw his friends enjoy after school and he had to dedicate himself to training. In addition, the French player hopes to be able to serve as an inspiration to everyone and to be able to engage in a sport such as tennis.

The current number 75 in the world wants to be remembered by everyone as a fighting tennis player and inspire many people: “I would love to be able to inspire people to get hooked on tennis. I want to be remembered as a player who fights to the end, who never gives up and gives his all on the court. There will be bad times and good times, but what I try with work is that the good ones prevail more. I am in one of the best moments of my career and I hope to be able to maintain this good dynamic “.

He started playing tennis when he was two years old: “I still remember the first time I played tennis. My family doesn’t like tennis very much but from the first moment they have supported me. It is important when you start counting the support of all the people you love. All my friends went to school and then they had fun playing in the street, while I couldn’t. I preferred to stay training, since I only thought about continuing to grow as a tennis player. My friends understood me and supported me. “

Moutet sees tennis as a very fun sport: “When you start playing tennis and year after year you practice it every day it is fun. If you add to this that you are getting victories it makes it even better. It is very gratifying to grow in the sport and see how other tennis players you know They are also improving. That makes you train with more enthusiasm every day to grow and raise the level of tennis. That has been key for him to break the barrier of the top 100. “

Difficulties that a tennis player has to overcome when the results are not accompanied: “I like complicated moments on the court. Those moments where nothing goes well for you and you are under a lot of pressure. This type of situation causes you to improve mentally and become a better player. The great tennis players on the circuit have a good mental strength and is that to stand out in such a sport, this aspect is vital. “

