Corellano keeps the three points after beating Lourdes 1-3

05/29/2021 at 9:17 PM CEST

The Corellano won the Lourdes 1-3 during the game played this Saturday in the Luis Asarta. The Lourdes came with the intention of getting back on the road to victory after suffering a 4-2 loss in the previous match against Txantrea and with a streak of five consecutive defeats in the competition. For his part, Corellano won at home 3-2 their last match in the competition against FC Bidezarra. After the result obtained, the tudelano set is tenth, while the Corellano he is third after the end of the match.

The game started in a positive way for the Tudela team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Left in the 11th minute. Corellano with a goal from Simon shortly before the end, specifically in 42, thus closing the first half with a 1-1 in the light.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the corellano team, who turned the scoreboard with a goal from Arellano in the 65th minute. Subsequently, the visiting team scored, distancing themselves by means of another goal. Arellano, thus achieving a double in the 83rd minute. Finally, the match ended with a 1-3 on the scoreboard.

The technician of the Lourdes, Javier Serrano, gave entry to the field to Cowboy Y José replacing Moha Y Valentin, while on the part of the Corellano, Adolfo Etxeverria replaced Ruben, Ucar, Israel, Basketmaker Y Zufia for Paul, Chicho, Alberto, Ayensa and Isaac.

With this result, the Lourdes he gets 19 points and the Corellano achieves 37 points after winning the match.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: the Lourdes will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Beti Onak at home, while the Corellano will play in his fiefdom against him CD Fontellas.

Data sheetLourdes:Basurto, Maxi, Borja, David Royo, Garcia, Eneko, Garcia, Sergio, Izquierdo, Valentin (Jose, min.61) and Moha (Vaquero, min.56)Corellano:Ocariz, Chicho (Ucar, min.60), Simón, Isaac (Zufia, min.84), Jaime García, Sancha, Garbayo, Ayensa (Cestero, min.79), Arellano, Pablo (Rubén, min.45) and Alberto (Israel, min.60)Stadium:Luis AsartaGoals:Izquierdo (1-0, min. 11), Simón (1-1, min. 42), Arellano (1-2, min. 65) and Arellano (1-3, min. 83)