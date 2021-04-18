Corellano get the three points after beating CD Fontellas 1-2

04/17/2021 at 10:08 PM CEST

Last saturday the Corellano won away from home 1-2 against CD Fontellas. With this good result, the Corellano set is first, while the Fontellas he is eighth at the end of the game.

The first team to score was the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Jaime Garcia in the 7th minute. After a new play the score of the corellano team increased, which increased distances establishing the 0-2 thanks to a goal from Isaac in the 11th minute, concluding the first half with the result of 0-2.

In the second half, luck came for the Fontellero team, which reduced differences with a goal from Ochoa in minute 83, ending the match with a final score of 1-2.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Fontellas who entered the game were Mugueta, Lahuerta Y Saez replacing Iker, Othman Chaaf Y Munarriz, while changes in the Corellano They were Zufia, Sancha, Ayensa, Simon Y Garbayo, who entered to replace Chicho, Asier Liroz, Paul, Arellano Y Ucar.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of seven cards were seen. Of Fontellas yellow was sanctioned Munarriz, Bonilla Y Ochoa and with red to Ochoa (2 yellows), while the corellano team sanctioned Asier Liroz Y Jaime Garcia with a yellow card and with a red card Armendariz.

With this result, the Fontellas remains with 20 points and the Corellano it rises to 27 points.

On the next day the CD Fontellas will play against him Beti Onak at home and the Corellano will play his match against him Baztan at home.

Data sheetCD Fontellas:Echeverria, Sergio, Munarriz (Saez, min.80), Othman Chaaf (Lahuerta, min.58), Alava, Ochoa, Oliver, Bonilla, Vasilev, Iker (Mugueta, min.46) and San JuanCorellano:Jesus Ovejas, Jaime García, Ucar (Garbayo, min.85), Fran Sainz, Pablo (Ayensa, min.73), Arellano (Simón, min.85), Isaac, Armendáriz, Chicho (Zufia, min.61), Asier Liroz (Sancha, min.61) and AguadoStadium:–Goals:Jaime García (0-1, min. 7), Isaac (0-2, min. 11) and Ochoa (1-2, min. 83)