On-line In Córdoba, a video that shows Argentine ingenuity to avoid physical contact quickly went viral. May 21, 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic aroused, among other things, a strong feeling of originality. Many Argentines across all areas have to manage to respect safety and hygiene standards; in particular, compulsory physical isolation. Proximity stores and other types of neighborhood businesses are some of the ones that need to use their ingenuity the most in order to continue billing.

This is the case of a butcher shop in Córdoba who launched a curious method to serve their clients and avoid physical proximity.

The method consists of a product delivery system by a slide located at both ends of the premises. The customer receives the order in a bag without having contact with the seller. Meanwhile, to pay, the customer deposits the money in a nearby box and the seller returns the money left over from the transaction through a PVC pipe commonly used for water systems. The video quickly went viral and collected all kinds of comments on social networks.

