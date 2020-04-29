The Cordoba police arrested the main suspect in the murder of Cecilia Gisela Basaldúa, the 35-year-old woman from Buenos Aires who had disappeared on April 5 in Capilla del Monte, as confirmed by judicial sources to Infobae.

The same sources added that the detainee, identified as Lucas Adían Bustos, 23, was taken to a police station in the area awaiting the statement in front of the prosecutor of the case named as the main accused of the crime. As indicated, Bustos lives near the place where the body of the young woman was found.

On Saturday April 25, after almost 20 days of searching, with a mega operation with 85 people, which included dogs, drones and a helicopter, it was confirmed that the body found 5,000 kilometers from Capilla del Monte and 1,000 meters from the garbage dump of that locality was Basaldúa. The last that was known about her was a visit to a house in that city, where she went to ask for a glass of water.

After having found the body, the prosecutor’s office at the Extraordinary Fair, in charge of Jorgelina Gomez and his pair Paula Kelm, ruled the start of the autopsy in the judicial morgue to find out if it was an accident or a femicide. Finally, sources of the investigation had confirmed Infobae than the young woman would have been strangled.

According to the forensic report, “after thirteen hours of intense work, in which three doctors participated,” it was concluded that it is “a violent, unnatural death”, allegedly caused by a “suffocation by strangulation”, although it was clarified that this “is still a matter of investigation.”

What we did know for sure is that Basaldúa’s body “presents defensive wounds in different parts”, which would indicate that the victim tried to protect himself from another person’s attack.

On the other hand, the professionals were unable to accurately identify the date of death, although from the analyzes carried out so far, it was found that the murder “could have occurred more than seven days ago.”

Forensic experts await entomological studies that will provide more precise information on the exact moment of death, while the Prosecutor’s Office “is dedicated to the investigation of this homicide and has ordered new measures aimed at fully clarifying the fact.”

Basaldúa was a backpacker and disappeared twenty days ago after being away from a neighbor’s house, where she was temporarily staying. Guillermo, the woman’s brother, said he found out three days later, when he received the alert call from the owner of the house. “He told us that he had had a psychotic attack and that he was gone on Sunday. She had never had any such problem. It was totally surprising “Guillermo assured.

The last time Basaldúa contacted his family was the same Sunday as his disappearance., through the WhatsApp group they share. It had also been communicated the day before. “He told us that he was fine, that he was happy because he had a view of the Cerro, and on Sunday he stopped writing to us, ”said Susana Reyes, her mother.

His cell phone and computer were found in the house where Basaldúa slept, among other belongings. The owner of the property declared before the Court that the woman came out with only her backpack, a sleeping bag and a broomstick.

Immediately, the Provincial Police launched the search. With the help of sniffer dogs, provincial firefighters, and helicoptersThey surveyed hospitals, campsites, and vacant sites. They sensed that he had not left the city because they had found her bag on a bridge that connects the old spa of the town and the La Banda neighborhood. As part of the operations, also they raided the different houses where the woman could have had some contact and they made excavations.