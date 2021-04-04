Córdoba takes three points after beating Tamaraceite 0-1

04/04/2021 at 3:23 PM CEST

The Cordova got off to a good start in the Second Phase of Second B, thanks to a victory at the home of the Tamaraceite by 0-1 in the match held on Sunday in the Juan Guedes. After the result obtained, the Cordova It is second with 30 points and the Canarión team fourth with 27 points at the end of the duel.

The first team to score was the Cordova, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Bernard a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 3. With this scoreboard, the first part of the match concluded.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

The referee showed three yellow cards to the Cordova (Sidibé, Farrando and Djetei). In the game there was also a red card, which caused the expulsion of Jordan by the local team.

With this result, the Tamaraceite remains with 27 points and Cordova goes up to 30 points.

On the second day the Tamaraceite will play against him Seville At. away from home, while the Cordova will face the Linense in his fiefdom.

Data sheetTamaraceite:Nauzet, Alberto, David García, Jordan, Aythami Álvarez, López Silva, Julio, Casais, David González, Eros and AsdrúbalCordova:Becerra, Djetei, Bernardo, Jesús Álvaro, Farrando (Álex Robles, min.46), Xavi Molina, Mario Ortiz (Visus, min.73), Javi Flores (De Las Cuevas, min.73), Nahuel Arroyo, Willy (Moutinho , min.68) and Sidibé (Piovaccari, min.68)Stadium:Juan GuedesGoals:Bernardo (0-1, min. 3)