Cordoba Corporation to partner with Chicano Federation to provide construction management services for the Hawthorn 1 Rehabilitation Program

Chicano Federation and Cordoba Corporation are pleased to announce that Cordoba Corporation will provide site management services for the Chicano Federation’s Hawthorne 1 Rehabilitation Project.

The Hawthorn 1 Rehabilitation Project consists of the renovation and modernization of a 14-unit affordable housing complex in the Golden Hill community of San Diego. Hawthorne 1 is one of nine Chicano Federation owned and operated affordable housing properties. The project will include the following: stair and path replacement; replacement of stair railings and platforms; window fitting; roof replacement, including insulation and gutters; home renovation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA); and installation of solar water heaters. Work on the project will begin in June 2021 and will continue until 2023.

“We are excited to be working with Cordoba Corporation, an organization that shares the Chicano Federation’s values ​​of social justice and our commitment to creating opportunity for our communities,” said Chicano Federation CEO Nancy Maldonado.

Cordoba Corporation is a company that provides engineering, construction management and program management services, specializing in the education and facilities, transportation, energy and water sectors. With more than 200 employees in its 38,000-square-foot office in Kearny Mesa, Cordoba is a local stakeholder dedicated to creating jobs and investing in the community. The company uniquely combines technical knowledge with a deep understanding of public policy, focusing on making a difference in the local community.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with the Chicano Federation,” said Cordoba Corporation Founder and CEO George L. Pla. “I am proud that our senior master builder, Joshua Beltran, who is originally from the local community, is leading this project with Chicano Federation.”

Joshua Beltran graduated from California State University, Long Beach, with a degree in civil engineering and is a Certified Construction Manager (CCM). Having been a mariachi student at San Ysidro and Montgomery High Schools, Joshua participated in numerous community events in the South Bay community in San Diego during his high school years, including the Annual International Mariachi Festival and the Mariachi Scholarship Foundation Gala.

Previously, Joshua served as a senior construction teacher in the Inglewood Unified School District, where Cordoba Corporation supports the District’s $ 90 million Measure GG Program. Additionally, Joshua was a key member of the Cordoba Bond Management Team, providing program and construction management services for the Long Beach Community College District’s $ 1.5 billion construction bond program.

“I am looking forward to participating in this project with the Chicano Federation,” said Joshua Beltran. “It is an honor to return to San Diego and work on such a significant project to support the mission of the Chicano Federation. Carrying out this project promptly is important because of the fundamental safety and quality of life needs of low-income residents who they have been particularly affected by the pandemic. “

“Safety and quality are priorities for Cordoba Corporation,” said Michael Boomsma, Senior Vice President of Education and Facilities for Cordoba. “We ensure that our clients and their members receive the best in professional care and project management services, and I am confident that Joshua will serve the Chicano Federation well in this regard.”

About Chicano Federation

Chicano Federation is a leading non-profit organization in the region and has worked for the benefit of all San Diegans since 1969. The mission of the Chicano Federation is to invest in low-income communities through programs aimed at promoting the self-reliance and the generation of resilience. Chicano Federation programs and services address San Diego’s most urgent needs by offering subsidized infant and toddler care, preschool education at a Barrio Logan facility, healthy meals for more than 7,500 children per month, 300 affordable housing units in nine apartment buildings in San Diego’s Barrio Logan, City Heights, and South Park neighborhoods, and a workforce development program that has helped hundreds of women of color open child care homes throughout San Diego County. Chicano Federation also undertakes broad outreach and support projects.

About Cordoba Corporation

Founded in 1983, Cordoba Corporation is a California company that provides engineering, construction management, and program management services, specializing in infrastructure projects in the education and facilities, transportation, energy, and water sectors. With eight offices located in California, including San Diego, Santa Ana, Ontario, Los Angeles, Chatsworth San Ramon, San Francisco and Sacramento, Cordoba Corporation employs more than 450 people and has successfully completed hundreds of infrastructure projects throughout of its almost 40-year trajectory. Cordoba Corporation is recognized by Engineering News-Record as one of the leading companies of its kind in the country, included annually among the top 50 Program Management companies and the top 100 Works Management companies, as well as one of the top companies designer of California.

