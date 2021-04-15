Córdoba B get all three points at home after passing over Rota (3-0)

Apr 14, 2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

The Cordova showed his best version after thrashing 3-0 at Broken during the match played in the Municipal New Archangel this Wednesday. The Cordoba B He came into the game with strengthened spirits after winning away from home by a score of 1-4 at Atlético Antoniano. Regarding the visiting team, the Broken had to settle for a zero draw against him Utrera. With this result, the Cordovan team is first, while the Broken It is fifth after the end of the game.

The meeting started in a positive way for the Cordoba team, which kicked off at the Municipal New Archangel thanks to a goal from Dominguez In the 15th minute, the local team joined again, which increased differences establishing the 2-0 by means of another goal of Dominguez, thus achieving a double at 23 minutes. After this, the first half concluded with a result of 2-0.

In the second part, luck came for him Cordoba B, who increased his scoring account compared to his rival with a goal of Marin moments before the final whistle, in 89, concluding the confrontation with a final result of 3-0.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Gomez, Philip, Fran Gomez, Guti Y Javi fair replacing Melendez, Diego, Dominguez, Alexander Marcelo Y Puga, while the changes by the visiting team were Carlos, Luis Lara, Jorge Herrero, Garcia Y Moon, which entered through Orihuela, Vine, Guille Campos, Ramon Y Heredia.

The referee decided to caution three players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Philip and by the Broken admonished Jorge Herrero Y Ezequiel.

With this result, the Cordova is left with 36 points and the Broken with 23 points.

On the next day the Cordoba B will play against him The Neighborhoods at home and the Broken will play his match against him Pozoblanco in their stadium.

Data sheetCordoba B:Laverge, Álex Sánchez, Visus, Meléndez (Gómez, min.59), Nuñez, Alejandro Marcelo (Guti, min.85), Puga (Javi Feria, min.86), Diego (Felipe, min.59), Moyano, Dominguez (Fran Gómez, min. 70) and MarínBroken:Manu, Parra (Luis Lara, min.56), Vicente, Alberto Heredia, Ezequiel, Paco Borrego, Ramón (Garcia, min.82), Heredia (Luna, min.87), Orihuela (Carlos, min.56), Guille Campos (Jorge Herrero, min.56) and EloyStadium:Municipal New ArchangelGoals:Dominguez (1-0, min. 15), Dominguez (2-0, min. 23) and Marín (3-0, min. 89)