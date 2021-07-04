Córdoba Art Fair in Argentina will focus its 2021 edition on NFT works

The Córdoba 2021 Art Fair in Argentina, to be held between September 16 and 21, will focus on giving visibility to NFT works by graphic artists, as well as visual bets based on its conceptual axis “Landscape: production and fantasy”.

The new edition of FACba will have no cost for the participants and will be held in a mixed format, with a virtual exhibition of galleries of NFT works and face-to-face actions. Each sample can participate in two options: “Group show” (group exhibition) and “Solo show” (one artist and up to 12 works).

The fair clarifies the following in the document:

“The Fair is a space for visibility, promotion and exchange of experiences related to the sector, it is not a direct sales store or e-commerce store, therefore each exhibitor space will be responsible for marketing actions. The Córdoba Art Fair 2021 is not responsible for any of the transactions that the exhibitor space could carry out with potential buyers ”.

Cryptopunk NFT

Crypto art is already part of the massive cultural offer

In this edition, the galleries will be curated by Gabriela Barrionuevo, who will be responsible for incorporating traditional formats such as painting, drawing, sculpture or engraving, along with multimedia production and tokenized works.

This is how Gabriela Barrionuevo explains it:

“Galleries and spaces in the exhibition that have tokenized work or that already have a digital wallet have the option, in their own sections, to put NFTs up for sale or use cryptocurrency as a method of payment “.

The organizers specified in their admission regulations that on July 18 and 19 they will send an email to the artists who will have a physical or virtual place in the exhibition and at the end of the month the works and exhibitors will be announced to the public.

To make room for NFT works this year, the FACba opened an experimental category, where authors will be able to participate with projects less than three years old and that at the same time they can give proof of their assets that have helped to promote contemporary art.

Crypto art

Argentine artists bet on the NFT

Argentina has become a very active country in terms of NFTs. As BeInCrypto reported, the illustrator José Delbo, put on sale his NFT collection “A Touch of Death”, inspired by the exploration of death. To achieve this, the artist teamed up with Virtual Reality designer Anna Zhilyaeva.

At the same time, the painter Lukas Nicolino ventures into the world of crypto art for the first time with the objective that the income obtained from its sale is donated to different NGOs.

Previously BeInCrypto reported on Luis Arregui Henk, a young Argentine-Hungarian, who learned to program and design in 3D to create NFT artworks to auction and raise enough money for cancer treatment.

