Cordeiro is happy for the career of his disciple Chikadze and looking forward to a good debut from Werdum in the PFL

Fabrício Werdum will make his PFL debut this Thursday – Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues

The great Brazilian trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, known for coaching multiple MMA world champions, was in Las Vegas last Saturday to accompany Giga Chikadze in UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 25 where the Georgia native scored the most significant victory of his career by finishing in one minute by TKO to Cub swanson.

“Giga comes in a very good sequence, thank goodness, with six fights and six wins, it was the second bonus the boy received. It is doing its way well. If you think about it, it entered at the end of 2019 and is already making noise »Cordeiro said.

And I add: “He is 6-0, he wants to fight against the boys named, because he knows that with that he can put his name on the straight to the title. He is a competitor and an example for all of us, for example today, he was already training in the gym. As I have always said, from the back, the athlete is always two fights from the belt.

Giga Chikadze Cub Swanson UFC Reyes Prochazka – Photo: Getty Images

As soon as the UFC event ended, Cordeiro left for Atlantic City, where he will accompany Fabrício Werdum in his long-awaited debut in the PFL, where he will face his compatriot Renan Problema, in the main event this coming Thursday.

«I have very good expectations. Werdum has been training hard for a long time and we are looking forward to a great fight. He is very motivated and we know that when the champion is motivated he plays forward », assured the coach.