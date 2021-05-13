Corbin Burnes achieves single record for MLB pitchers

The mountain star of the Milwaukee Brewers, Corbin burnes left its mark on history books from MLB, after a sensational opening during the afternoon of this Thursday, achieving the unmatched mark of Most strikeouts without allowing walks.

During the St. Louis Cardinals’ victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, with a score of 2-0, despite taking the defeat mark, Corbin burnes achieved its mission by reaching a historic mark in the MLB, who managed to become the pitcher with the most strikeouts without first giving walks.

Corbin burnes came to the mound this Thursday with a total of 49 strikeouts without tickets at the start of the season, who later reached the curious mark of 58 strikeouts without first sending runners to bases via the walkout, thus becoming the first pitcher in the history of MLB to obtain such a mark, since the mound occupies its present distance to the plate of sixty feet six inches since 1893.

The stellar launcher of the Brewers, hit the aforementioned mark on an eight strikeout stretch during Thursday’s game, allowing his first walk of the season in the top of the fifth inning, setting a total mark of 58 strikeouts without walks, the longest streak since the actual distance from the mound.

Another pitcher that could chase the track Corbin burnes in the current season of MLB, It could be none other than Gerrit Cole, who currently sustains an active streak of 56 strikeouts without walks in that stretch, tied with the historic Curt Shilling during the Las Vegas campaign. Big leagues in 2002.

During the course of your historic match, Corbin burnes He had a performance of five innings of 9 strikeouts, a walk with one scored and five hits allowed, recording 78 pitches, 49 of these as strikeouts, who scored his third loss of the season due to little offensive support.