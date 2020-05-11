In the early 1970s, the Yugoslavia of Kresimir Cosic and Ranko Zeravica began to double the pulse of the Soviet Union, with the conquest of the first gold in its history. Pedro Ferrándiz’s Real Madrid was looking to return to the European summit, after winning almost their first four continental titles. And the boiling talent that was going to star in that decade hatched on the Dalmatian coast. Juan Antonio Corbalán appeared at the Zadar Junior European Championship in 1972 in command of Spain, with the cache of having already debuted with the Madrid shirt, at 17 years old, and there he found a player who marked him forever: Mirza Delibasic. A 1.97m base-escort, infinite class, graceful demeanor and soulful gaze.

Almost 48 years have passed since then, but the memories of Corbalán are clear. “I never saw a better player than Delibasic in Europe. Even then, he had an irrepressible physical and mental maturity. He did not look like a superman, but he did things that we had only seen to American professionals, ”he recalls. Elegant, intuitive, sublime pin, sublime launcher … Those who shared the track with him say that Delibasic formed a perfect sculpture in the air in each suspension. He was the purest talent of his generation, everyone agrees. He guided Yugoslavia to gold in that junior tournament of ’72, in which he was the top scorer plavi ahead of Dragan Kicanovic, and subsequently won everything with the absolute: European, World and Games. He was the only one of his contemporaries who did not get off the podium in any of the eight championships he played (four golds, two silvers and two bronzes). “He interpreted basketball as the score. He looked like a violinist on the court, ”continues Corbalán.

A basketball excellence that, however, did not overshadow the “humanity” that Delibasic radiated. “He was special because of his heart,” explains Corbalán. “When he was very young he already seemed like a wise man. I always had a teaching or advice to offer you. He seemed to have the keys to helping people be happy. His soul filled everything, from humility and without artifice, “he recalls.

Delibasic began his career in 1968, on the team of his native Tuzla, the Sloboda (Freedom). That same year he had proclaimed himself champion of Bosnia in tennis, in the cadet category, and even flirted with ballet. But the world of the basket appropriated his unique talent. In 1972 he signed for the Bosna de Sarajevo trained by Bogdan Tanjevic and did not stop until he became champion of Europe in 1979.

With that rosette, Delibasic arrived in Madrid from Rullán, Brabender, Corbalán himself, Iturriaga and Romay in 1981, the same course as Fernando Martín. He only wore the white shirt for two seasons, but his mark was indelible, on his teammates and in the history of the club. “I find it hard to remember a bad game of his and that he suffered infamous defenses. The referees did not respect him like the Americans. But Mirza relativized everything. He had a philosopher inside ”, reviews Corbalán.

With Delibasic they won a League and an Intercontinental – an average of 24 points per game for the Bosnian shooting guard – but the defeat against Barça in the league final of ’83, the first and only one that was decided with a tiebreaker game activated the changes on Lolo Sainz’s team. They needed Mirza’s place as a foreigner to reinforce the inside game (a position that Wayne Robinson would occupy). “One afternoon they told him that he had to leave, but that they respected the year of his remaining contract. He replied to the managers that he only received what he worked for. He gave up that salary, left the office, and went straight to become a member of Real Madrid. One of us was leaving. An eternal friend ”, revives Corbalán.

Pretended by half Europe, his next stop was Italy. But there fate was twisted for good. In September 1983, recently signed by Caserta de Tanjevic and without making his debut, he suffered a stroke that forced him to retire at just 29 years old.

“His life slowed down,” says Corbalán. Mirza then returned to Sarajevo to “live in peace”, but the health (with several relapses), the personal ups and downs and the horrors of the Balkan war never gave him a truce. He began to die alive. Despite offers of help and shelter from his friends in Madrid, he did not want to escape the bombs. He remained at home, with his people, while his country fell apart. “I feel like I’m 700 years old,” Delibasic confessed to this newspaper in 1992. He was 39, his eyes off and his cigarette constantly on. “Many friends are now on the hills shooting at their former companions, destroying the city that we built together. I feel empty, not scared, ”he said.

His last service was to assume the position of Bosnian coach. Escaping among the bullets of the besieged city, he managed to recruit and organize the first team in the country created after independence. His Bosnia participated in the 1993 European Championship in Germany and was eighth. The dream is over, the war is not.

“The evocation of his good times did not mitigate the pain. The past never mattered to him and the future did not exist ”, narrates Corbalán, before recalling one of the last visits of the team of veterans to Mirza. “We sat down to dinner at six in a good friend’s restaurant and we got up from the table at eight the next morning. We were 14 hours of dinner… All Sarajevo passed through there. Mirza, who was already deteriorating, expressed himself with us as one who was beginning to say goodbye. He was aware of his state and I think that, deep down, he had a chosen ending. The war killed him more than the disease. Mirza was always very master of his life. Somehow he looked for that disease and said “I am going to you because you are the vehicle that will allow me to leave.” On December 8, 2001, one month after his 48th birthday, Mirza Delibasic died of lymphatic cancer.

“He wanted to be one more man from Madrid since he arrived”

By force of crossing from youth, Corbalán and Delibasic already knew each other personally and were even able to play together before the Bosnian arrived in Madrid. “In 1980 I coincided with him in a European team. There I knew that he was already signed and we would have him with us. Playing a game in Krakow, a ball went out of bounds and I calmly went for it. Suddenly, I heard a scream from behind me saying, “Come on, cunt!” It was Mirza who was rushing me, as if we were already life-long companions and with a perfect Castilian, ”recalls Corbalán. “Teams end up having a soul if people identify with where they are. That was the great value of Mirza, who wanted to be one more from Madrid since he stepped here, “adds Corbalán. “That spirit of Real Madrid of the seventies came to the national team through Antonio Díaz Miguel, everyone wanted to play like us. We had created a collective self and that made us transcend. It was a boom similar to that carried out by the gold juniors and to the one experienced after the 2006 World Cup ”, he closes.

