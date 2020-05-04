Judith Corachán in the female test, and English Joe Skipper, in the masculine, with Eneko Llanos, second, were the winners of the virtual Ironman VR5 Pro Challenge, disputed this weekend, and which counted some 15,000 registered.

The test consisted of running a total of 90 km of the Ironman 70.3 Boulder cycling circuit 90 kilometers using Rouvy’s augmented reality platform, and included the participation of eight professionals, four women and four men.

Judith Corachán She was the winner, by just two seconds ahead, with a final time of 2 hours, 24 minutes and 12 seconds. The American Jackie hering she finished second, while the Canadian Paula Finlay closed the podium at 2:30:23. Britain’s Kimberley Morrison completed the group stopping the stopwatch at 2:38:28.

Eneko Llanos, second

In the male category, Joe Skipper He was the best, completing the 90 kilometers in a time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 51 seconds, followed by Eneko Llanos, who did it at 5:28. The third position was for the American Eric Lagertrom, with 2.16: 44.

The fourth professional who took this virtual start, the Belgian Bart Aernouts He had connectivity problems during the race, but was able to return to the competition unofficially by solving the problem, reports the organization, which highlights that English Will Draper, a non-professional athlete who is not part of the official IRONMAN VR5 Pro challenge, took the second fastest time of the day with 2:08:20.

Draper, like all other registered Ironman VR athletes, competed alongside the pros by logging into the Rouvy platform.

