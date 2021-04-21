Coquettish video of Noelia with her song “Here I Go Again” | Instagram

“Here I Go Again“It is one of the new singles by singer Noelia that has undoubtedly become quite popular in the United States. A few hours ago she shared the official and extended video of the melody that left more than one of them a little sweaty.

As you know Noelia She is in favor of showing a little more skin, in this new video of 8:47 minutes, she was no exception because she appears with several outfits with which more than one left dreaming of her.

Definitely the singer and businesswoman is one of those people and celebrities difficult to forget, not only because of her perfect figure and delirious curves but also because of her personality, surely whoever knows her immediately falls in love with her thanks to her character and way of treating her neighbor.

17 hours ago you shared this video On his official Instagram account, this is a song in English he will surely include it in his new album that is about to be released, because a few weeks ago he said he would have new surprises for his fans with an album entirely in English and another of dance music. in Spanish.

Read also: Very excited! Chayanne shares good news to his fans

The video takes place in an environment that immediately reminds you of the old palaces, European black tie parties, masks and others, of course always combining avant-garde and flirty outfits, especially those worn by the beautiful businesswoman.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

Among several corsets in the Victorian style, Noelia managed to immediately captivate her followers, especially with the movements she did, one of the ones that attracted the most attention was a red one with sparkles, they looked like sequins.

There were a total of five outfits that can be distinguished in her video, the first was a long dress with some details that showed her skin, two corsets, one red and the second black with pink, she also wore a micro net dress and almost at the end we saw her with black interiors entangled in a black sheet.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

However, there were several scenes that definitely took the crown, as it seems that Noelia is leaning on several hands, they are covering her charms because she is not wearing anything, the images were interspersed and as a result we have one of the most flirtatious videos she has shared on her account official Instagram and maybe his career as a star of the pop music.