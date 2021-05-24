Coquettish red swimsuit by Aleida Núñez, captivates at sunset! | Instagram

It was recently that the beautiful actress, model, singer and Mexican businesswoman Aleida Núñez shared a photo with which she undoubtedly surprised and captivated more than one, because she appeared wearing her charms with a red swimsuit.

Using her official Instagram account Aleida Núñez tends to give this type of content to her fans, who to this day have 3.4 million followers, the beautiful singer has become a celebrity in the application.

Although she has been an actress since 2002, her popularity has increased even more since the moment she decided to open her Instagram account in 2013, since then and little by little she has shared content that could be considered a bit risque .

Although some of his posts are quite risque, Aleida Nunez She always tends to take great care of what she shares, especially because she is a respectable woman and mother, so although her content is extremely flirtatious, she tries to take care of what she shares.

One of her most recent publications is precisely one where she shows her figure wearing an exquisite two-piece swimsuit in red, which thanks to her beautiful tanned skin and the beautiful sunset, Aleida managed to get several glances.

Six hours ago he shared this new Photo, where we see her enjoy and take advantage of a beautiful sunset while on board a yacht, lying on some mats she poses a bit to take some impressive shots, her curves and the sun falling is the perfect combination for a snapshot.

The perspective in which we see Núñez is extremely flattering, however any perfective with which the actress poses will come out perfectly in the photo because her figure is perfect, as many of her fans have affirmed throughout the comments.

In his description he only placed some emojis, referring to the beach and the sunset as well as an anchor, a characteristic symbol of life at sea by sailors and fishermen.

Precisely because of the pose in which Núñez is found it is a bit complicated, since she is lying in the foreground we see her feet, followed by her voluptuous hips, narrow waist, then her beautiful and huge upper charms and finally her beautiful face, for that reason The type of swimsuit she is wearing could not be described, the only thing that distinguishes well is the color and the narrowness at the bottom.

God what a woman “,” Beautiful woman you look impressive “,” What a beautiful sunset “, wrote some fans.

For a few weeks we have seen the interpreter of “Gardenia” quite active in the soap opera “Tomorrow is Forever“, because he is participating in a new section of the Hoy program entitled” The stars dance in Today “, next to El Capi Albores.

Where in his first participation he received strong criticism from Lolita Cortés, however it seems that he has been doing quite well since then.

Aleida stated that she has no training as a dancer and that despite the fact that she dances a little in her performances, she does not compare with the profession, surely she has worked hard to continue in the competition.

Little by little we have delighted our pupils with the beauty and talent of Aleida Núñez who will undoubtedly be giving something to talk about during the following weeks, not only because of her participation in the program but also because of her publications that are increasingly revealing of her figure.