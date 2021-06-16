Coquettish !, Raúl Araiza blushed Andrea Legarreta in Hoy

Coqueto !, Raúl Araiza blushed Andrea Legarreta in Hoy | Instagram

Taking out his seduction skills !. The beloved driver of the Today Program, Raúl Araiza took his partner by surprise Andrea LegarretaThis after throwing a more than flirtatious compliment that ended up blushing the actress also in the middle of the program.

It was during the transmission of the dance contest of the Hoy Program, The Stars Dance Today what Raúl Araiza Herrera He took over the leadership in the absence of Galilea Montijo and presented the judges in a very special way, Andrea Legarreta, the candy judge; Latin Lover; and Lolita Cortés, the iron judge.

El Negrito began his presentation with his beloved partner and friend, Andrea Legarreta Martínez, a moment that he took the opportunity to share that he loved her very much, but not only her, but also her legs.

Oh mommy how I love you, how I love you and your legs, added the dear driver.

Before the compliment of his partner, Érik Rubín’s wife could not help but blush and with a huge smile indicated that her legs also love Raúl Araiza, to correspond to the compliment of the La Desalmada actor.

El Negro Araiza and Andrea Legarreta are the two oldest hosts on the Hoy Program, the morning star of Televisa and Mexico. Both are faces very dear to Mexican families and for that reason they continue in the place they have.

Currently, Raúl Araiza is in various projects such as the telenovela La Desalmada, the same Hoy Program and Members Al Aire; He has even shared that a series is in the works with his mother, the beloved Norma Herrera and his brother, Armando Araiza.