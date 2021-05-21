Coquettish greeting from Noelia to her followers, on video! | Instagram

The singer Noelia, despite having different occupations, is always on the lookout for her fans, so she shared a cute video where she sent them greetings while wearing delicate and striking transparent leggings.

The video He recently shared it on his Instagram account where he has more than one million 400 thousand followers who constantly give him love in his publications and when there is an opportunity they write him nice comments, few of them risque.

Being the interpreter of “Candle“One of the celebrities who is most aware of his followers, tends to pamper them continuously and invite them to be part of his subscribers on his account. OnlyFans

Noelia She is not the only personality who always invites her fans to be part of her account, but several celebrity stars also do it, but without a doubt it is the beautiful Puerto Rican who uploads content more continuously and especially on some occasions quite revealing.

It was 12 hours ago that the singer, businesswoman and model shared this video, where apparently she is exercising in the gym, she is wearing a tank top with nothing underneath, immediately you can see that she is not wearing more than just the top.

At the bottom she was wearing leggings from her line Noelicious, which you can identify immediately due to the embroidered red lips on the top, they will surely be from the Puerto Rican herself.

Thanks to the fact that she showed off her figure with the camera she was using, some of her fans decided to write her in the comment box how much they admired her and even wanted to be there with her so they could see her much better.

The beautiful artist was apparently in a device that resembles a stair climber, thanks to this and the constant exercise she performs is that her legs are shaped and her figure is a total dream, because she looks 20 years younger thanks to the care she takes so much in your diet as well as your exercise routines.

Usually Isabel Madow usually writes her some messages and in turn Noelia tends to reply to them, but apparently this time it won’t be like that, at least it is not apparent to the naked eye that this time the beautiful model and singer has written something.