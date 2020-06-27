Granada v Valencia – Copa del Rey: Quarter Final | Quality Sport Images / .
The Turia goes down strongly for Valencia. The ches are deep in crisis, both in the dressing room and on the pitch. What started with a tantrum by Peter Lim that took Peter Lim and Mateu Alemany ahead, has taken another channel and, at the moment, ends with Valencia out of European positions just 7 days to play. The crisis comes from afar and has forged throughout the season. One of the most striking cases, as revealed by Héctor Gómez, has had Coquelin as the protagonist. The midfielder grabbed a doctor by the neck for a diagnosis error.
COQUELIN reached around the neck of the former doctor of the club due to an error in his diagnosis that kept him out of the field longer than necessary.
Coquelin has been badly hurt by the injuries and was unable to sustain the rage when he learned that the doctor, placed by Antil Murthy, had given him the wrong diagnosis. The Frenchman, even angry, even grabbed him by the neck. The doctor’s background was also not favorable to calm the former Arsenal. His colleague and friend Kondobia accuses the same doctor of having physically harmed him for poor treatment of his injury.
This is just one of the events that have led Valencia, little by little, to explode and that can cost the Ches all their objectives. The last one was lived against Osasuna: Maxi Gómez faced Celades and Guedes, angry at the change, kicked everything he found around him in the locker room.