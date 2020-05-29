The Alicante wins in his territory after great fights with Sainz and Brea

McLaren rider shows great adaptation to simulator

Coque López has been the winner of the Gran Turismo All Star, the charity Simracing event organized by Sony Playstation and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the benefit of the Red Cross that has had SoyMotor.com as a ‘media partner’. The Alicante has imposed on José Manuel Brea and Carlos Sainz, promoter of the initiative, after a frantic fight in the final race.

The Gran Turismo All Star was born as an initiative of Sony Playstation and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the benefit of the Red Cross with SoyMotor.com as ‘media partner’ and Carlos Sainz, McLaren driver, as promoter. The event consisted of two semifinals – each with a group of seven pilots -, a play-off and a great final test in the Gran Turismo Sport video game for Playstation 4 and had Cristóbal Rosaleny, co-director of this header, as one of the commentators.

Some of the most internationally recognized Spanish pilots and simracers have formed the extraordinary grid of the Gran Turismo All Star: Carlos Sainz himself, Lucas Ordóñez, Roberto Merhi, Nani Roma, Antonio García, Albert Costa, Andy Soucek, Marta García, Roldán Rodríguez, Álex Rins —MotoGP rider with Suzuki—, Tatiana Calderón — Colombian test driver for Alfa Romeo in F1—, Coque López, Manuel Rodríguez and José Manuel Brea.

SEMIFINAL 1

The Pole in the first semifinal was for José Manuel Brea ahead of Carlos Sainz, with an incredible adaptation to the simulator. Another simracer followed, Manuel Rodríguez and the second row was completed by Roldán Rodríguez.

Carlos Sainz won after a strategic and clean fight with José Manuel Brea. The McLaren rider returned to the lead on the penultimate lap after losing it in the middle of the race.

Also noteworthy was Manu Rodríguez’s comeback to the podium after a touch that sent him to the bottom of the group at the beginning of the race. Fourth position for Roldán Rodríguez who secured the classification for the grand final. Marta García, Antonio García and Dani Clos would have a second chance to get into the final with the subsequent play-off.

SEMIFINAL 2

The Pole was for an indisputable Coque López, star of the Spanish Simracing in Gran Turismo. Second place has been occupied by Albert Costa followed by Lucas Ordóñez and a surprising Tatiana Calderón with his Alfa Romeo 4C.

The victory in the second semifinal went to Coque López after a hard battle with Albert Costa and Lucas Ordóñez. A very conservative Andy Soucek kept fourth place throughout the race to ensure qualification for the final. Tatiana Calderón, Roberto Merhi, Álex Rins and Nani Roma would be measured later in the play-off.

FISHING

The play-off left us a crazy race with several incidents on the track to the checkered flag. The fight for the last place for the grand final was highly disputed until the conclusion of the test.

Finally, Dani Clos, Andy Soucek, Marta García and Antonio García were classified in the last call. Tatiana Calderón and Nani Roma demonstrated an incredible adaptation to the simulator, but did not enjoy the best of luck.

GRAND FINALE

Departure. Carlos Sainz made a frantic start to take fifth place after starting from the bottom of the grid. Coque López followed in his footsteps very closely. Marta García has taken the lead after passing Antonio García. A turn later Dani Clos snatched the head of the race from the Valencian.

On lap 3, Carlos Sainz and Coque López got rid of the peloton in search of any minimum gap to catch Roldán Rodríguez and Dani Clos, leaders. Lucas Ordóñez opened the pit closure on lap 4. Very early stop looking for an undercut to beat all the rivals.

Coque López and Carlos Sainz made their mandatory stop in the middle of the race. The McLaren driver and his rival encountered heavy traffic as they exited the Pitlane.

However, the simracer dealt with this situation better thanks to its simulator experience and quickly climbed to second place. Carlos, for his part, kept his mind cool while waiting for an opportunity after the entire lead group came together.

The race was decided on the last lap of the race. Duel of simracers between Coque López and José Manuel Brea and real pilots between Roldán Rodríguez and Carlos Sainz. The F1 driver tried to win until the last second in a frantic fight with José Manuel Brea.

The victory was for a great Coque López who took advantage of the fight between the two drivers to put an end to a caring and exciting afternoon of racing.

