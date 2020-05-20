The presentation and launch of Apple Glass it’s something we’ve been waiting for a while. We even imagine how it could be on other occasions. With yesterday’s leak we can shore up more details about dates and procedure. A strategy that will surely follow in the wake of the Apple Watch in 2014 and that of so many other apple products.

The Apple Watch as a launch reference in a hypothetical One more thing …

On September 9, 2014, Apple introduced the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. When the terminals were already presented and Apple Pay had just made its debut, Tim Cook said the mythical phrase that on other occasions Steve Jobs had spoken: we have one more thing. Cook went on to introduce the Apple Watch, which different executives and company employees talked about for 45 minutes.

In that presentation we first saw the Apple Watch, its different collections, the straps and spheres. As well as sports and communication functions, Apple Pay support, calendar, clock and other apps. The company even gave a starting price of $ 349 and a vague date for its launch in early 2015.

The press was able to test the product in the room designated for it. Of course, none of them could take an Apple Watch home to test it in person. The device was not yet fully ready, although it was enough to reveal it to the public.

If we look back, we will realize that every time Apple releases a new category product, follow a similar strategy. It is this:

Press introduction of the product, with devices already functional and in their final form. Price and indicative release date.

Market launch a few months later, confirming the price and revealing more details.

It is the same scheme that the iPhone followed with its presentation in January 2007 and launch in June 2007. The iPad was also unveiled in January 2010 and put on sale in April 2010. And the Apple Watch, as we have said, in September 2014 and launched in April 2015.

Apple Glass: presentation in September or March, later launch

Anyone who has been following the Cupertino company long enough will know that there are a number of key dates where new products are announced. They are the months of March-April, June and September-October. Some years we have events in these three strips, even several in it, other years there are only two events (June and September).

It is evident that a new category like that represented by Apple Glass requires staging on a keynote. We therefore discard the press release. Yesterday we could know thanks to Jon Prosser that Apple plans to launch Apple Glass following this path:

Press presentation at an event in the last quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021.

Paired with the iPhone 12, which could be delayed from the traditional September to October.

Introduced as a One more thing, just like the Apple Watch.

Commercial launch between Q4 of 2021 and Q1 2022.

That extra time is used by Apple in different ways. As a “mattress” with which avoid complete leaks until they are put on sale, typical of the final phase of a product. To give time to finish the last touches of the software. And finally, provide tools to external developers with which to prepare additional apps and uses.

If your information is confirmed, this is obviously too wide a date range between presentation and marketing. But who knows, in the world of Apple there is nothing written in stone and the coronavirus situation has upset the plans of the whole world.

Share



The Apple Glass and its staggered launch: copying the book of tactics of the Apple Watch