‘copy-paste’ applied to former candidates for registration with the INE

MEXICO CITY. Candidates from the 10 political parties resorted to “copy-paste” in their proposals registered on the INE platform “Candidate and Candidates, get to know them”, revealed the INE advisor, José Martín Faz.

He pointed out that more than half of the registries resorted to this practice in which they copied the proposals of the electoral platform of their parties and pasted it identically in the field of “proposals” of their public registry as candidates for a federal deputation.

In total, this platform received 2,235,211 queries from April 17 to June 6, with an average of 36,642 visits per day, Faz Mora said.

The counselor Claudia Zavala pointed out that of the 4,378 candidacies for deputies with a relative majority, the parties captured 4,163 curricular questionnaires and 4,885 identity questionnaires.

That is, in general the parties complied with 94.07 percent of the curricular questionnaires and 92.48 percent with the identity questionnaires.

Summary of today’s session in the Complaints and Complaints Commission of @INEMexico. pic.twitter.com/3kKtsZXshw – Claudia Zavala (@CZavalaP) July 2, 2021

