If you have ever tried to copy and paste a text on Android, which you certainly will, you will know that many times it is a tedious process, in which as much as we keep pressed, the text is not selected, and sometimes when it does not select what we want it to select. In summary: it is not a most pleasant experience.

However, it looks like that is going to end sooner rather than later, since Google is preparing changes to make this task a lot easier, something that had been necessary for a few years.

This is how Google will make it easier to copy and paste

When we hear copy and paste, it seems that we are referring to plagiarizing a high school job, but not much less this function is reduced to this, rather, either to write down something that we see online, or to share the same description of a photo on our social networks, These functions are used by a large number of users, regardless of the platform.

In Android, there are times when it is not as easy as it should be, and therefore, Google is preparing changes, and the first of them is to show the clipboard contents –What we have copied– in the suggestion bar of the Google Keyboard, so that it is easier to paste what we have copied. And, if you just don’t want to see it, just click on the arrow button to show the word suggestions or the other icons that are usually on the Gboard.

On the other hand, as stated by 9to5Google, this new function will respect the fields of the passwords, And if we copy a password that we have set ourselves, it will not appear in the preview, but instead, the classic dots that hide the characters will appear, keeping it secret, as it should be.

It looks like this new feature is being phased in on the Google keyboard, and you don’t need to update the application to get it, so it is possible that in a short time you can receive this new feature on the keyboard of the American company, since it is an update from the server.

The Gboard is, in my view, one of the most complete keyboards that you can download on Google Play, and the truth is that we are glad that Google continues to worry about improving it little by little, since A good keyboard can be one of the most powerful tools that we have on our mobile. And personally, although there are some very interesting alternatives such as Swiftkey or Fleksy, in my view, Google is left with the crown in this of the keyboards for Android.

We recommend you | Honor launches a mechanical keyboard in collaboration with Cherry, yes, it is not exactly cheap

For now we will have to wait for this new feature to reach our mobiles, and We can only wait for new updates to this keyboard to know what Google has prepared for us.

Follow Andro4all