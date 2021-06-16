Cops With College Training And Sufficient Funding: Priority For “Optimistic” New Yorkers Over New Mayor



Tensions between NYPD and the community, June 2020.

Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH / . / .

Hiring more police officers with college degrees appears to be the top priority (76%) for New Yorkers, ahead of the election of the new mayor of the city that began with the primaries open until Tuesday, June 22 and continues with the general elections on November 2.

According to a new poll of registered voters by Echelon Insights for the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, the request for more educated police officers found support among most racial and ethnic groups, especially among Hispanic voters (86%).

The empowerment of police officers to better respond to quality of life issues it also received the support of more than seven in 10 registered voters, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats.

The issue becomes more relevant in the midst of bad relations between the current mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council with the police and their unions, marked by racial tensions. The NYPD – the nation’s main police force – enrolled 900 new recruits in November, but still had a deficit of 1,800 officers compared to the previous year, due to budget cuts for the financial and social crisis driven by COVID-19 and mass retirements and resignations, between legal reforms, protests and a spike in crime.

In fact, in June of last year, the mayor’s wife, Chirlane McCray, went so far as to say that she “dreamed of a city without police officers,” while openly promoting the funding cut to the NYPD that later materialized.

The expansion of charter and specialized public schools was the next priority, adding 71% of the support of registered voters and 80% of parents. Cutting regulations and eliminating registration costs for small businesses was also a popular request, as only 12% opposed such a program.

Allow the construction of more houses in New York City it got 64% support. Democrats were more enthusiastic about that request than Republicans, but a majority in both parties were in favor.

The only policy question in this survey that received divided support was the question of withdraw funds to the New York Police Department (NYPD) and spending that money on social workers, with 46% in favor and 44% against, including 30% who strongly opposed.

But nearly half of those surveyed said they would prefer a Largest police presence in your neighborhood of which currently exists, and another 30% said they did not want changes. On all racial and ethnic groups, most supported a larger or similar police presence. Only 15% of registered voters in New York City want less patrolling in their own neighborhood.

Additionally, New Yorkers seem reasonably optimistic about the future of the city. Slightly more than half of those surveyed (52%) believe that NYC is heading in the right direction. However, the hopeful outlook over the city varied considerably by party lineup, being much higher for Democrats than Republicans.

When asked about the public safety and city crime rates, 51% of registered voters criticized the situation, while only 19% gave a positive impression. Even more marked is the division over housing affordability, with only 16% saying it is good, while 60% believe it is bad.

“With the city of New York in the middle of one of the most important chapters in its history, These results should lead observers to question their assumptions about what New York voters want on specific policy issues. There seems to be a wide diversity of thoughts among the electorate of the city, to which its elected officials should pay attention, “said the Manhattan Institute in a statement.

This poll of 1,000 registered voters in New York City was conducted May 3-13, 2021, by phone and online. Other polls have been found directly in the destination of the vote, placing at this time Eric Adams and Kathryn García in the top positions among the Democratic Party, and Curtis Sliwa for the Republican.

Under the new modality of “Voting by qualification” or “instant second round”, Voters are asked to choose up to five main options during the primary round. If no one gets more than 50% of the preferences, the last-place candidate is eliminated and their votes are redistributed. This technique is repeated until someone achieves a minimum majority over 50%.

This seeks to prevent the recurrence of cases such as 2013, when De Blasio became mayor, although only 3% of the total registered in the Democratic Party in NYC voted for him in the primaries of that year. And in 2017 he was reelected more easily, without competition within his party, which is a solid majority in the region.