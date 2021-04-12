Cops kill African-American in Minneapolis near George Floyd suffocation, sparking mass protests



The wave of protests returned to Minneapolis after the death of an African American.

Photo: Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The police of the city of Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, killed an African American when they tried to arrest him, due to a pending order against him, which sparked new protests in the entity.

On Sunday night, the city had to impose a curfew for this Monday from 6:00 a.m., in order to reduce the tension over the death Daunte Wright.

Minneapolis is in the midst of tension over the trial against the former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murder for suffocating George Floyd.

The alleged arrest could have been for the car that Wright was driving, since the mother said there was information from the police about that vehicle, which she gave to her son. There are no details on this matter.

Local television channel KARE 11, an affiliate of NBC News, noted that the 20-year-old victim was detained by officers just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday, and when the driver returned to his car, one of the officers shot. his gun and hit the victim.

Katie, Wright’s mother told KARE 11 that her son called her while he was being detained to obtain information on vehicle insurance.

“A minute later I called and his girlfriend, who was the passenger in the car, answered and said they had shot him and she put him in the driver’s side, and he was lying dead”Katie said.

The mayor of the Brooklyn Center, Mike Elliott, posted a video message on Twitter saying he spoke to the governor Tim walz and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington on the situation.

He added that “the peaceful assembly” of the people is supported, while the investigations advance.

pic.twitter.com/lW58IgoBZu – Major Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021

After Wright’s death, a large group of community members gathered near the scene, but then hundreds of protesters began to block Humboldt Avenue, south of the Brooklyn Center police headquarters, but were retracted with tear gas.