Cops and experts complicate Chauvin in Floyd’s death trial

Police and medical specialists complicated with their testimonies to Derek Chauvin in the second week of the trial against this former white police officer, accused of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020, in Minneapolis.

The former agent listened undeterred to the witnesses explain that this procedure was “disproportionate” to the submissive attitude of the 46-year-old African-American, and contrary to the city’s police code, among other statements opposed to his defense arguments.

– Medaria Arradondo, Chief of Police –

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified Monday that holding Floyd by the neck, like Chauvin, is a violation of institution policy.

This maneuver is not “part of our policy, nor of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or values,” he said.

“It might be reasonable in the first few seconds to get him under control, but not once he no longer exerted any resistance, and especially not after he passed out,” he added.

Arradondo denied “vehemently” that there was “an appropriate use of force in this situation.”

The police chief took pains to differentiate Chauvin from the 700 policemen under his command, highlighting the “energy, time and resources” devoted to his training.

– Jody Stiger, police officer and expert –

Los Angeles Police Force Use Specialist Jody Stiger stated that Chauvin used disproportionate “lethal force” at the time Floyd “was in the prone position” and showed no resistance.

“An officer can only use a level of force that is proportional to the severity of the crime or the level of resistance,” he said.

“The pressure … caused by body weight could cause positional asphyxia, which could lead to death,” he explained.

The expert acknowledged that Floyd initially “actively resisted” the arrest, but said he had “slowly stopped resisting.” The agent must have “stopped using force.”

For 20 years, he limited. the police have been trained to seat a suspect on his side or sitting when handcuffed.

– Martin Tobin, pulmonologist –

Renowned in his field of medicine and a respiratory specialist, Martin Tobin on Thursday provided clear testimony about the last minutes of Floyd’s life.

He died from lack of oxygen while lying face down on the asphalt, his hands handcuffed and under Chauvin’s pressure on his back, neck and ribs.

“Floyd died from a low oxygen level,” he noted. “This caused damage to his brain,” and arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat, that caused his “heart to stop,” Tobin explained.

“With each breath he has to fight against the asphalt, he has to fight with the low level of air that he sucks in when trying to lift the knees of the policemen” who press his handcuffed hands against the rib cage, he explained to the jurors, using photographs and sketches.

“It is the moment in which he loses his life,” he said, commenting on the past video in slow motion of the moment in which Floyd dies, a few minutes before the arrival of the paramedics.

Any healthy person “would have died” if they were subjected to Floyd’s submission, Tobin remarked.

– Andrew Baker, Medical Examiner –

The coroner who performed the autopsy, Andrew Baker, told the Minneapolis court on Friday that the police restraint and compression of his neck were “too much for George Floyd, considering his heart condition.”

“His heart needed more oxygen” because his coronary arteries had narrowed, he said. The physical exertion and pain “triggered the stress hormones, the adrenaline made the heart beat faster for more oxygen,” but the heart was unable to keep up and gave up, he explained.

His heart problems (hypertension, partially blocked coronary arteries) and his drug use contributed to his death, but they are not “direct” causes, he said, contradicting Chauvin’s defense.

Although Baker indicated that methamphetamine made the heart beat faster, he said a very low dose of the drug had been detected.

He also denied the thesis developed by the defense that Floyd’s death was related to his covid-19 infection.

“His lungs had no sequelae from the covid,” he said.

With information from AFP