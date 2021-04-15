Copper will touch US $ 15,000 with demand for green revolution

(Bloomberg) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is doubling its bullish outlook on copper to project prices to reach $ 15,000 per tonne by 2025 as the global transition to green power drives demand.

Copper has hovered around $ 9,000 in recent weeks, but much higher prices will be needed to replenish supplies as its use increases in electric vehicles and renewable energy projects, said Goldman analysts Nicholas Snowdon, Daniel Sharp and Jeffrey Currie in a report titled “Copper is the New Oil.”

Goldman joins metals trader Trafigura Group in betting that copper will hit all-time highs above US $ 10,100 per tonne and will advance significantly from there. At the center of both projections is a warning that the market will run very short of copper in the next few years unless prices rise sharply to stimulate supply.

“Copper is so central to the green transition – a global effort underpinned by government support – that supply requirements necessitate an increase in copper prices,” Goldman analysts wrote in the April 13 report.

Copper has faced hurdles in recent weeks, after a seasonal slowdown in China caused global inventories to rise and a rally in the dollar put pressure on consumers using other currencies.

Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange have remained in a relatively narrow trading range since they began to retreat from nine-year highs above $ 9,600 in mid-February. If copper continues to hold around $ 9,000 per ton, global inventories will have been depleted by early 2023, Goldman noted. To avoid such a scenario, the bank expects prices to reach US $ 11,000 per ton in 12 months, before rising to an average of US $ 15,000 in 2025.

