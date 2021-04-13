Copper use for electric vehicles in China will multiply by five by 2025: BOCI

Apr 12 (Reuters) – Copper consumption for electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations in China is expected to increase fivefold by 2025 from last year’s levels, a strategist with a Bank of China unit said on Monday.

* Fu Xiao, head of global commodity strategy at BOCI Global Commodities, said demand for electric vehicles and charging stations in China should reach about 540,000 tonnes in 2025, up from 110,000 tonnes in 2020.

* Demand will accelerate from the mid-2020s, reaching 1 million tons in 2030 and 1.3 million tons in 2035, he added in a presentation at the CRU World Copper virtual conference.

* BOCI’s forecast assumes that 80 kilos of copper are used in each electric vehicle and 6.8 kilos in each charging station.

* BOCI estimates that demand for copper in China’s renewable energy sector will increase from 620,000 tons in 2020 to about 728,000 tons in 2030, Fu said.

* The renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors combined will use about 1.2 million tonnes in 2025, representing about 10% of total copper consumption in China, he added.

(Report by Tom Daly, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)