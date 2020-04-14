LONDON, Apr 14 (.) – Copper prices rose on Tuesday and touched a four-week high, lifted by disruptions in the supply from the coronavirus and expectations of higher demand, although progress was limited because it was feared that that optimism was premature.

* At 1056 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 2.7% to $ 5,154 a tonne. Metal prices, considered an indicator of economic health, rose earlier to $ 5,200, a peak since March 17.

* “Some people are convinced that things are improving and are positioning themselves accordingly, but a ‘V’ shaped recovery could turn out to be just an illusion,” said Peter Fertig, analyst at Quantitative Commodity Research.

* “China is starting, but we are far from a normalization; the price increases could be anticipating the economic reality.”

* The Asian giant is the world’s largest consumer of copper and other industrial metals. Markets rejoiced last week in a survey of purchasing managers that showed an increase in manufacturing activity in March after the February crash.

* But analysts say the query does not quantify the strength of the rebound and that industrial production – closely linked to demand for metals – is unlikely to return soon to pre-coronavirus outbreak levels.

* Peruvian miner Antamina, controlled by BHP Billiton and Glencore, announced a “strategic stoppage” for two weeks on Monday to take security measures and adapt its operations by the time a quarantine in the country for the new coronavirus ends.

* China’s imports of raw copper grew 13% in March compared to the same period last year, due to the reactivation of activity in factories and due to a lower supply of copper scrap, which increased demand for other forms of the metal.

(Report by Pratima Desai; additional report by Mai Nguyen; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)