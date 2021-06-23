Copper supply needs to double by 2050: Glencore boss

. Latam Videos

New York votes in the primaries to elect the mayor of the post-pandemic

New York, Jun 22 (. News) .- New Yorkers are participating in the mayoral primary elections this Tuesday, after a campaign dominated by the increase in violence and with the attention focused on the Democratic Party, since their candidate is who has more options to become the mayor of the post-pandemic. The main favorite, ex-cop and current Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, was one of the earliest contenders and decided to exercise his right to vote at 6.30 a.m. local time (10.30 GMT), just half an hour after official opening of the schools. The veteran politician went to vote with his son at the Thaddeus Stevens school, in the Bedford neighborhood. SAFETY, A LEADER OF THE CAMPAIGN In an emotional speech, Adams avoided one of the issues that have won him the most support during the campaign, his promise to end the increase in violence by reinforcing the police force. Instead, he promised New Yorkers that if he is the new mayor, the city will serve all of its citizens and will not betray them. “Do not judge me for success based on the outcome of these elections. My success is the path. This has been an incredible path. From a child on the ground, one of the 2% (of people) who is attacked by Cops, you can now become the new mayor in charge of the Police Department. This is the American dream, “he said, wrapped up in his acolytes. Another of the great favorites according to the polls, the businessman and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, was also an early riser and, in addition, he went out of his way in a long day with a dozen events in individual polling stations. On one of these stopovers, at the Louis Brandeis College in Manhattan’s affluent Upper West Side neighborhood, Yang did not miss the opportunity to bring up the issue of safety, accompanied as he was by the president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association. , Andrew Ansbro, who has endorsed him in the campaign. In his appearance, Yang stressed that the union of police captains also supports his political aspirations. “We need to provide genuine public safety to New Yorkers, and police captains and firefighters alike know that I am the right choice for the mayor to provide that security that our families expect and deserve,” Yang said. In the different electoral polls, the galloping increase in violence in the city has been distinguished as the main concern of voters above the pandemic, unemployment, health care or the economic crisis. THE OTHER FAVORITES Beyond Adams and Yang, the polls also rank the former director of the Department of Sanitation, Kathryn García and Maya Wiley, former adviser to current Mayor Bill de Blasio, as other favorites with options to prevail. García and Yang, who dispute Adams for the most moderate vote within the Democratic party, teamed up in the last stretch of the electoral race to try to snatch the victory from him. Wiley is the only favorite among the party’s most progressive wing, but her ideas of fighting crime by diverting funds from the police to social and community projects to fight the roots of crime do not seem to have caught on with the electorate. that seems more inclined to the conservative formulas of increasing the police presence. THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARIES Given the Democratic nature of New York voters, all bets are that the candidate who prevails in the primaries will win the elections scheduled for next November. The number of voters for both parties says a lot about this, since of the total of 4.1 million people registered in the two large political groups, 3.6 million are affiliated with the Democratic Party and only 500,000 with the Republican. However, two Republican candidates are also risking their candidacy today: Fernando Mateo, director and founder of the New York Federation of Taxi Drivers, and Curtis Silwa, the father of the Guardian Angels urban patrols, hoping to surprise the autumn elections. UNCERTAINTY OVER THE RESULTS The announcement of the results could take days to be known because the votes by mail will not begin to be counted until June 29 and the city launches a new multi-election system, which allows the voter to choose up to five candidates per preference order. If in the first round no candidate achieves more than 50% of the support, the person with the least support is eliminated and their votes are distributed among the rest of the opponents. And so on successively until one of the contestants adds more than half of the support. After the closing of the schools, at 9:00 p.m. New York time, the Electoral College will only count the first choice of voters, and will not put the new system into operation until the 29th. Other similar votes in the United States have shown that, In the vast majority of cases, the person chosen the most times as the first choice is usually the winner, but some exceptions have also been recorded. (c) . Agency