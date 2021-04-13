Copper supply has become a national security issue

(Bloomberg) – Copper is so crucial in electrifying the global economy that finding enough has become a national security issue, according to billionaire investor Robert Friedland.

Mining companies will have to be “true heroes” and governments will have to embrace the industry if the world is to make a successful transition to transportation and clean energy, said Friedland, founder and co-chairman of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., which explores and develops mines. in Africa. The world has yet to grasp the scale of disruption that fossil fuel replacement entails, and most people in urban areas don’t know where the materials of everyday life come from, he said.

“It’s all copper, copper, copper, copper, copper, copper,” Friedland said Tuesday at CRU’s World Copper Conference.

The 70-year-old Singapore resident’s words of caution contrast with those of some of his colleagues at the conference who are reluctant to accelerate growth plans in a cyclical market. His views appear to be more in line with bullish analysts like Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Nicholas Snowdon, who predicts record prices as the metal heads toward the lowest level of stocks since the mid-2000s.

Mining is suffering the consequences of years of low investment, and in the United States it has been under-explored, because for 20 or 30 years mining was not attractive, Friedland said. The origin of future supplies “will be a subject of fervent debate”, as well as how to tax and regulate them.

Massive investments are needed to electrify economies. The US power grid, which “is a joke” compared to China’s, needs US $ 10 trillion and “astronomical amounts” of the right metals to bring it up to a satisfactory level, he said.

“In the short term, we have had a big increase in the price of copper,” Friedland said. “But in the medium term, copper has really become a national security issue. It is fundamental to what we want to do with our economy ”.

While the industry should now be seen as part of the solution in global decarbonization, it also faces challenges for it, he said. The quality of ore is deteriorating around the world, which means that the volume has to increase, thereby increasing carbon emissions. Mining will need hydroelectric and nuclear power, as well as renewables, he said.

People should expect a carbon tax on everything, he said.

