Copper rises and approaches 10-year highs

LONDON, Apr 19 (Reuters) – Copper prices rose on Monday on rising world stocks, declining U.S. bond yields and a decline in the dollar, with copper values ​​expected to rise to highs of around 10. 10 years.

* At 1120 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.1% at $ 9,399.50 a tonne, after hitting $ 9,436, its highest level since February 25.

* Global stocks were trading near record highs and investors were generally optimistic about the prospects for a global economic recovery from COVID-19.

* The price of copper was supported by a drop in US bond yields and a weaker dollar, which made commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* Economic recovery, boiling markets, tight supply and a strong demand outlook should support copper, ING analysts said.

* Speculators cut their bullish copper positions on the New York Comex exchange in the week of April 13, giving them more room to raise them again, which would help drive prices higher.

* On the LME, speculators are already extending their long position from lows earlier this month, according to Marex Spectron.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson, additional reporting by Mai Nguyen. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)