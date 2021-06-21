Copper market had a deficit of 19,000 tons in March 2021

Jun 21 (.) – The global refined copper market showed a deficit of 19,000 tonnes in March, compared with a surplus of 108,000 in February, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) reported in its monthly bulletin on Monday. .

For the first three months of the year, the market had a surplus of 129,000 tonnes, compared to a surplus of 154,000 tonnes in the same period last year, the ICSG added.

World refined copper production for March was 2.10 million tonnes, while consumption was 2.12 million tonnes.

(Bengaluru Raw Materials Table Report. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)