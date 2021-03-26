Copper extends fall on sign of lower demand, dollar rise

(Bloomberg) – Copper posted its biggest drop in three weeks, extending losses amid signs of weaker demand and a rebound in the dollar.

Spot copper traded at a discount to three-month contracts earlier this week, a sign that market tightness is easing. This is also reflected in stock market inventories, as global stocks rose more than 80% from a decade-long low last month. Copper demand was also affected by a rebound in the dollar on Thursday.

The metal’s rally, which last month hit its highest level since 2011 amid bets on a recovery in economies, has weakened after a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, renewed lockdowns The coronavirus in Europe and concerns about a reduction in stimulus in China cast doubt on the pace of the global recovery. Copper is heading for a third straight session of losses and the biggest weekly decline since September.

As markets are again targeting the virus, “the strengthening US dollar weighs heavily on copper,” said Wenyu Yao, senior commodity strategist at ING Bank. “The backwardation on LME copper has disappeared and inventories are slowly increasing … that doesn’t help copper either.”

Lack of buying interest in China could also play a role in the metal’s slide, Marex Spectron’s Alastair Munro said in an emailed note.

Copper has lost as much as 3.1%, the biggest drop since March 4.

Original Note: Copper Extends Decline on Signs of Easing Demand, Dollar Rebound

