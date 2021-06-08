Copper Buyers Seek Concentrate Elsewhere Ahead of Reduced Indonesian Shipments: CRU

By Fathin Ungku and Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, Jun 8 (.) – As Indonesia prepares to increase activity at its copper smelters, processors elsewhere in the world will have to seek alternative sources of concentrate, which could cost more, consulting firm CRU said on Tuesday.

Indonesia is one of the world’s leading exporters of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, with shipments estimated by CRU at around 1.3 million tonnes in 2020.

In an attempt to boost domestic processing and add value to exports, the country said last year that it would ban overseas shipments of copper concentrate starting in 2023 and grant export permits to those who develop a certain level of smelting capacity. .

The country, which currently operates only one national copper smelter, is building two more plants and planning other projects to develop its mineral processing sector and tap into its vast reserves of the industrial metal.

“From now on and when new Indonesian copper smelters start producing, smelters that have relied on material from Indonesian mines will need to find alternative concentrate sources,” CRU analyst Craig Lang said at the CRU Jakarta Webinar. .

Smelters in Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and coastal locations in China may need to replace the Indonesian concentrate with material from other suppliers, Lang said.

That would take longer to ship and benefit less given the likely lower gold content compared to material from Indonesia, he added.

The copper market is already expected to face a shortage since the middle of this decade, analysts said, as demand for the global drive for sustainability increases, and products such as electric vehicles are expected to require large amounts of the metal.

The only existing smelter in Indonesia, PT Smelting, is located in Gresik, East Java. Two more, New Gresik and Sumbawa, are under construction, Lang said, and another is likely to be needed by the early 2030s if the mining projects currently under development are delivered.

Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China ENFI Engineering Corporation in April to build a copper smelter with 400,000 tonnes of cathode capacity per year.

(Reported by Fathin Ungku in Singapore and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)