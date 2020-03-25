“The more resources we have, the more beds, more equipment, more doctors, more specialists, we will be safer,” says President López Obrador.

This Wednesday, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He announced that several businessmen have helped to strengthen the health plan that aims to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus in Mexico.

During the morning conference, he noted that Coppel delivered 50 million pesos for that purpose; that the engineer Carlos Slim will deliver medical equipment for a billion pesos Y Germán Larrea, from Grupo México, will donate a hospital that built his foundation in Juchitán.

The federal president referred that this space will be equipped and operated by the Army. It will be used for the health contingency, and once this is exceeded, it will be used for specialties for the benefit of the population of the said Oaxacan municipality.

“Yesterday he promised to deliver it in 10 days because construction details were already missing and I instructed the Secretary of National Defense to receive it and immediately begin equipping it to continue preparing us,” he said.

“All this is good because there is support, solidarity at the moment and I hope that this solidarity continues to be expressed, continues to be expressed. The more resources we have, the more beds, more equipment, more doctors, more specialists, we will be safer“He added.

However, López Obrador reiterated that the most important social security institution in Mexico is the family.

“It is more important than the ISSSTE, IMSS and government because of the characteristics of the Mexican family, which is a fundamental asset, a great value for its solidarity, brotherhood,” he stressed.