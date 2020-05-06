BRASILIA – The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) decided this Wednesday, 6th, unanimously, to reduce the Selic, the basic interest rate, by 0.75 percentage point, from 3.75% to 3.00% per year. This is the seventh consecutive rate cut in the current cycle, after a 16-month period of stability. With that, Selic is now on a new floor of the Copom’s historical series, which started in June 1996.

The cut was widely expected by financial market economists. This is because, with the pandemic of the new coronavirus, economic activity plummeted in Brazil, as well as inflation. The assessment was that the BC would be led to reduce the Selic again to stimulate the economy.

From a total of 58 institutions consulted by the Broadcast Projections, 48 expected a cut of 0.50 point, to 3.25% per year. Ten houses were waiting for the reduction of 0.75 percentage point, to 3.00% per year.

Copom meets every 45 days to define the Selic, seeking to meet the inflation target. The goal is set by the National Monetary Council (CMN), an organ formed by the Central Bank and the Ministry of Economy.

When inflation is high or indicates that it will be above the target, the Copom raises the Selic rate. Thus, interest rates charged by banks tend to rise, making credit more expensive and curbing consumption, thus reducing the money in circulation in the economy. As a result, inflation tends to fall.

