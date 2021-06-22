Copiones ?, reveal the formula of the Hoy Program for its success

Copiones ?, Reveal the formula of the Today Program for its success | Instagram

While many assured that there was little time left for Andrea Rodriguez Doria at the helm of the Hoy Program since he could not find the formula to increase the rating, the producer found this formula and they claim it was copied from European television.

According to an article on Radio Fórmula, the sister of Magda Rodriguez would find some clues that led her to increase the audience of Today from 800 thousand to one million two hundred thousand viewers in Europe.

That’s right, they assure that the morning star of Televisa would find success in the dance contest The Stars Dance Today and in something else, men dressed as women on open television.

It may interest you: Belinda steals kisses from Christian Nodal in full show

According to this article, the success of the producer Andrea Rodríguez and her work team, Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza, Arath de la Torre, Paul Stanley and more lies in having taken ideas from television from the other side of the world.

It may interest you: Belinda’s father celebrates with Christian Nodal with a dance

In Europe it is normal and well seen to find men dressed as women on the small screen, something that Andrea Escalona’s aunt began to implement in the morning.

It may interest you: Actress of Anne with an E, Miranda McKeon revealed: She has cancer

Who personified a woman and not only that, but a whole Mexican symbol, was Arath de la Torre, in whom the famous Frida Khalo, an internationally successful Mexican painter, came to life. The conductor and also an actor did it as a comedy and imitating the beloved iron judge, Lolita Cortés.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Who also played a woman with a very striking dress and wig was the popular Paul Stanley and also, he was one of the most beloved participants of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy with Tania Rincón.