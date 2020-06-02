Coparmex insisted on the need to create a subsidized salary between the Government, employers and workers in the face of unemployment by COVID-19

The Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) insisted on the need to create a subsidized salary between the Government, employers and workers in the face of declines in employment caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19.

On Monday it was learned that some 11.3 million people stopped receiving wages in April due to the temporary suspension of their work, while the unemployment rate it rose to 4.7 percent, according to a telephone survey from the National Institute of Statistic and Geography (Inegi).

The employers stressed in a statement that the panorama described by the Inegi “is very discouraging” and confirms “that the pandemic brought with it a job crisis“So he asked the government to implement” measures to protect work “as soon as possible.

The businessmen they again proposed the scheme of solidarity salary, a proposal devised more than a month ago that consists of sharing the cost of wages with the government and asking workers to bear a cut based on their salary level.

This measure, which would fully cover the salary of those employees who earn up to three minimum wage, would serve to save 19.9 million formal jobs, according to Coparmex.

The employers’ organization reminded the Government that the gradual reopening of the economy it will not allow companies to reach pre-pandemic sales levels in the coming months.

However, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, predicted this Tuesday that the country will lose less than a million formal jobs due to the health contingency and that the Economic recovery will start in July.

“I estimate that if we do well, it will not exceed a million lost jobs because of the pandemic ”, he said in his morning conference, convinced that in June it will“ hit bottom ”and that“ from July onwards ”the country will recover economically.

Civil organization Facing PovertyOn the contrary, he warned that “the most serious forecasts” are being exceeded and urged to create a vital minimum income in the face of the “precarious condition of the Mexican labor system”.

“The perverse face of a labor system is shown where half of the jobs lacked stable contracts, 87 percent had no defense and collective bargaining mechanisms and more than half worked in the precariousness and informality, ”said the coordinator of the NGO, Rogelio Gómez.

