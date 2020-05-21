Mexico City.- The Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) presented the “unemployment vaccine”, the action was to be carried out near the Monument of the Revolution, in Mexico City, but this was prevented by the elements of the Secretariat of Citizen security.

Although they ruled out that it was a protest, Coparmex’s activity consisted of breaking three piggy banks of approximately 3 meters, with the names of Companies, Workers and Government; as symbolism to tell the Federal Government to save unemployment and therefore apply the “Solidarity Salary”.

To date, they estimate that more than 860 thousand jobs have been lost (8 people lose their jobs per minute), so the proposal involves the investment of 0.4% of GDP for a month, to protect a total of 47% of workers who receive lower wages, explained Gustavo de Hoyos Walther.

He recalled that since April they have been proposing to the national president that through tripartite action; employers, workers and government, a solidarity salary can be implemented to protect the employment of 19.9 million formal workers, especially those who receive 1 to 3 minimum wages.

The objective of breaking said piggy banks represented that employers and workers have already done everything to keep as many jobs as possible, but that without the support of the federal authority, 1.3 million jobs could be lost by the end of June, he explained. Holes.

Jesús Padilla, president of Coparmex CDMX explained; that the Solidarity Salary is a fair measure to support workers who contribute a tenth of the country’s income, so “this was an action to encourage everyone to participate,” he stressed.

In the long run, if the López Obrador government does not take action to prevent the fall, even higher than these unemployment figures, it will also lose 7% for ISR contributed by workers and companies, so it will also mean a loss for country income, they concluded

