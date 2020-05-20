Coparmex accused that Mexico City police prevented the presentation of the “Vaccine against unemployment” at the Monument to the Revolution

The Confederation of Employers of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) reported that police from the Mexico City prevented the presentation of what he called “Vaccine against unemployment“, Which would take place this Wednesday morning at the Monument to the Revolution.

Through its social networks, Coparmex pointed out that “although the freedom of expression and demonstration are pillars of democracy, today we are prohibited from defending jobs ”.

Earlier, Coparmex had asked citizens to keep an eye on their social networks, since “we are running out of time and jobs, it is urgent to act NOW! Let’s join efforts for workers from Mexico“

He stressed that eight jobs are lost every minute in Mexico, for which he assured that workers, businessmen and the government must join the strategy.

Coparmex proposed on Monday the application of a solidarity salary, to avoid that by the end of this year they have been lost one million 300 thousand jobs, to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 and avoid unemployment,

The agency explained that Mexico has been in a recession since 2019, when the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported a 0.1 percent contraction of the economy, and already in the first quarter of this 2020 with the emergency caused by COVID-19, the fall is 1.6 percent.

“One of the most obvious manifestations of this collapse of the national economy and of the impertinence of the strategies adopted to face the crisis, is the growing unemployment ”, which in April reached more than 555 thousand people.

For Coparmex, this indicates that the effects of the crisis are “worsening”, so it is necessary for the federal government to act and adopt emerging measures to face the crisis.

However, he stated in a statement that the Mexican government has remained indifferent and has not supported companies or workers, since according to official data, 6,888 have been unsubscribed. patterns and dismissed 685 thousand formal workers between March and April.

Therefore, the corporate leadership requires the government to fulfill its mission of protecting the entry of Mexican families, through the application of the solidarity salary, which would imply a solidarity contribution from the government and another from the companies.

The solidarity wage, he said, is designed to protect Mexican workers in the formal economy for three months, and would only represent 1.2 percent of GDP, that is, 0.4 percent for each monthly period.

“The measure is also fair: On their own, workers and employers contribute about 7.0 percent of the Gross domestic product (GDP) for Income tax (ISR), before which it is reasonable, that the federal government stops accumulating resources contributed by those who participate in the formal economy, ”he argued.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and Notimex