The national president of the Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), Gustavo de Hoyos Walther, celebrated that the SAT you have extended the deadline for submitting the annual declaration of natural persons until June 30.

The petition was presented by the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and the Coparmex to support Mexican families, he pointed.

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) extended by two months the term for the presentation of the annual declaration for individuals that expired this April 30.

“The SAT has decided to extend the term to make the declaration of natural persons until June 30, 2020,” he reported tonight.

In a statement, he admitted that, although it has the greatest technological capacity installed unlike any other federal government agency, the high demand to generate or update the password exceeded its system.

In addition, he explained that this limitation on the SAT-ID page is in the process of continuous improvement to resolve the technical situations that have been reported.

