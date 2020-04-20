And is that companies “are struggling to pay on time and in full wages, taxes and operating expenses

In a display published this Monday in newspapers in the country, Coparmex insisted on its proposal of “Solidarity Salary ”, which consists in that “only during the period of the emergency the President of the Republic authorizes extraordinary resources financed with the taxes that we all pay so that a part of your salary is covered with money provided by the Federation. It is financially viable for the Public Treasury” .

“This contribution that is already being made by various governments around the world can make the difference that your work and that of millions more can survive the crisis and that the income you receive is not so diminished. There, the destiny of your company is also at stake, ”he indicated.

“Today we have the greatest challenge in our long common history: avoid the loss of millions of jobs and the massive decrease of wages and benefits due to the disappearance or general weakening of companies“He stressed.

The confederation noted that “The economic crisis derived from the Covid-19 is affecting all sources of work, especially those that, by order of the authorities, cannot operate.. But even in essential calls, the weakening is dramatic due to the situation of its supplier customers and the general environment. ”

“Today we ask you to stick together. There are messages from some rulers and politicians who daily try to divide us by making villains seem like companies that have real problems maintaining the jobs they created in the past and who are struggling to pay their salaries, taxes and operating expenses on time and in full, “he said. .

In addition, he stated “a great National Agreement ”, so that “hand in hand with our authorities and through the dialogue of workers’ and business organizations we can reach consensus on the essentials to successfully face this great national challenge”.

From @Coparmex we call on the workers to promote before the @GovernmentMX, the agile implementation of the #SalarioSolidario to protect their employment and conserve income. In unity with a #NationalAgreement we will overcome the # COVID19 crisis https://t.co/Pt6K3Xsi9a pic.twitter.com/Cfun6MGJvg – Coparmex Nacional (@Coparmex) April 20, 2020