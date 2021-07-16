Copa Sudamericana 2021: Scorers table and who is the top scorer

South American Cup

He finished the first leg of all the round of 16 matches of the Copa Sudamericana 2021. The top scorer remains the same: Agustín Álvarez Martínez. How is the rest of the tournament’s scorers table?

Conmebol Agustín Álvarez Martínez, from Peñarol, is the top scorer in the Copa Sudamericana 2021 so far (Source: Twitter Peñarol).

All the first leg games of the round of 16 have already been played South American Cup. The scorers table did not undergo many changes and the top scorer is still Agustín Álvarez Martínez de Peñarol.

– This is how the second leg matches of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana will be played

– How is the scorers table for the Copa Libertadores 2021?

The current edition of the continental competition has as top scorer one of the jewels of the season: Agustin Alvarez Martinez, 20 years old and one of the highest promises of Peñarol and South American football. The front he scored eight goals in nine games. He could not score in the classic against Nacional, but his team won 2-1 on the road and is one step away from the quarterfinals.

– This is the scorers table of the Copa Libertadores 2021

Agustín Álvarez Martínez’s triplet against Corinthians

Further back are located two players with six holy cries, but only one of them is still in the tournament: Jonathan Herrera, from Independent. In the meantime, Gustavo Del Prete stood out with Montevideo City Torque, but he decided to return to Argentine football in the current transfer market and became a reinforcement of Estudiantes de La Plata.

In addition, there are other three players with five goals: Ferreira, from Guild, and those already eliminated, Bernardo Cuesta, from Melgar, Y Humberto Osorio, from Jorge Wilstermann. With four, are located Lucas Albertengo, from Arsenal and who will play the eighths, and Marcelo gonzalez, who participated in the group stage with River Plate of Asunción and did not advance round.

Copa Sudamericana 2021: how was the scorers table

– If you can’t see the scorers table, click here