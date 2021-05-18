Copa Libertadores: River Plate will play against Santa Fe with 10 players and without a goalkeeper

Rodolfo D’Onofrio, president of River Plate, reported on Tuesday that Conmebol did not allow them to score youth goalkeeper Alan Díaz in the Copa Libertadores after twenty players were infected, including the four goalkeepers.

“We accept it, but we cannot stop setting the mood we have. We are surprised, we would never have thought that they could make a decision of this type,” said D’Onofrio in dialogue with the ESPN channel.

“There is an article that plans to replace the goalkeeper due to a serious injury, the covid is a serious injury. The four professional goalkeepers have been infected, what we are asking is to be able to replace them, I never thought they could make a decision of this type,” he added.

The president of River said that they are not looking to take “advantage”, but to register a youth.

Enzo on goal. Pin it to the bank without discharge. Players of almost 40 leaving everything. Kids debuting in a big way. Sense of belonging that is so scarce in athletes today. How can I not feel proud of @RiverPlate. Thanks once again. Pride one more time. ⚪❤️⚪ – Facundo Bagnis (@facubagnis) May 18, 2021

“The seriousness of the Copa Libertadores requires that we play with a goalkeeper. Without a goalkeeper it is impossible. In 1909 it was the only time that River played with a goalkeeper who was a field player, it was amateur football. It was more worthy that they at least let us score. an archer. It is a key position. We are not asking a favor, we are saying that it corresponds to us, “he said.

River Plate suffered a covid-19 outbreak that affected 20 players, four of them goalkeepers.

El Millonario will receive this Wednesday the Colombian Independiente Santa Fe for the fifth day of Group D of the Copa Libertadores.

Fluminense is the leader with eight points, followed by River Plate with six, Junior de Barranquilla with three and Independiente Santa Fe with two.

Coach Marcelo Gallardo only has ten players at his disposal: defenders Fabrizio Angileri, Jonatan Maidana, Héctor Martínez, Milton Casco and Tomás Lecanda, midfielders Jorge Carrascal, José Paradela and Felipe Peña Biafore and forwards Julián Álvarez and Agustín Fontana.

Defender Javier Pinola and midfielder Enzo Pérez, injured, could play despite not being in optimal physical condition

