Copa Libertadores: River Plate will be presented to the game vs Santa Fe despite Covid-19 outbreak

Despite the fact that River Plate accumulates more than 20 cases of Coronavirus in its squad, the Millionaire team reported that it will appear for its duel against Santa Fe in the Copa Libertadores, corresponding to Day 5 of the group stage.

Through an official statement, River Plate reported that it will respect the CONMEBOL regulations, which indicate that a club must have a minimum of 7 players for the match.

River Plate also requested the inclusion of two new players to the squad, because the club also suffered casualties due to injury and now only the response from CONMEBOL is missing for this issue.

“Club Atlético River Plate informs that it will adjust to the CONMEBOL regulation that establishes that as long as there are a minimum of seven eligible players from the list in good faith, the teams must appear to compete, since otherwise they will be subject to the sanctions that arise from the regulation.

Likewise, with regard to the goalkeeper position, also adjusting to the regulations – given the particularity of the position and in accordance with the provisions regarding substitution due to injury at any time during the competition – River Plate has elevated to the competition area of CONMEBOL a note requesting the substitution of Alan Leonardo Díaz and Agustín Gómez on the list in good faith.

In this difficult context and in line with the conduct sustained throughout this pandemic, the Club Atlético River Plate’s main concern is centered on the health and well-being of its players, coaching staff and their respective families. “

