Copa Libertadores: River Plate makes history and defeats Santa Fe with only 11 called up

River Plate won one of the most memorable duels in its history, since it defeated 2-1 at Independent from Santa Fe in the Copa Libertadores, with only 11 players called up and “without a goalkeeper”, since the midfielder Enzo Perez He came out with gloves to cover the casualties.

An outbreak of Covid-19 left River plate with more than 20 infected, which, along with a couple of injured, left the team with only 11 elements and without a goalkeeper. Faced with this situation, Millionaires they asked the Conmebol permission to register one more goalkeeper, which was rejected.

However, with everything against it, River appeared on the Monumental court and in less than 10 minutes it was already beating Santa Fe 2-0. The match ended 2-1 and the Argentines were left with the victory.

Through its networks, River Plate highlighted the performance of Enzo Pérez in goal and what the 11 players did against Independiente de Santa Fe, because, despite having everything against them, they took the victory and took an important step for the classification, to be as group leader with a remaining duel.

